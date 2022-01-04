UrduPoint.com

Shaw Questions Man Utd's Commitment After Wolves Defeat

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 04, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Shaw questions Man Utd's commitment after Wolves defeat

Manchester, United Kingdom, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Manchester United defender Luke Shaw accused his side of lacking enough aggression, intensity and motivation after a meek 1-0 home defeat to Wolves on Monday.

A fourth league defeat in 10 games at Old Trafford this season leaves United still languishing in seventh, four points adrift of the top four.

United were expected to mount a title challenge this season after adding Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to a squad that finished second to Manchester City last season.

But the Red Devils are 22 points behind City at the top of the table and closer to rock bottom Norwich.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid for a dreadful run of results when he was sacked as manager in November.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick had picked up 10 points from his first four games in charge despite indifferent performances and they were finally made to pay as Joao Moutinho's strike eight minutes from time secured Wolves' first win at Old Trafford since 1980.

"We look our squad, our team, the players we have, we have unbelievable quality," Shaw told Sky Sport. "Sometimes quality isn't enough.

"We need to bring the intensity, we need to bring being more aggressive and we need to bring more motivation.

I think maybe from the outside today, it didn't look like we had any of them three.

"Inside the dressing room we know we want to win, we know what we want but I think when we step out on that pitch we need to give 100 percent, everything we've got.

"I think to win these types of games against a tough team like Wolves we all need to be 100 percent committed because we know it's always close games whoever they play.

"We have time now to refocus. We've got a long training week and maybe the manager can bring some more ideas on what he wants on the pitch." Rangnick admitted he could not make any guarantees that United would recover to make the top four and ensure they do not miss out on the riches of the Champions League next season.

"I cannot make any guarantees. Look at today's performance, if I say we are 100 percent convinced we will finish in the top four, I don't know if people will believe that," said the German.

"For me it is about taking the next steps and getting better. I knew this could be and would hard but today's game showed we still have a long way to go."

Related Topics

German Norwich Old Trafford Manchester United November All From Top Manchester City

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th January 2022

42 minutes ago
 Turkmen Border Guards Fire at Taliban Troops - Rep ..

Turkmen Border Guards Fire at Taliban Troops - Reports

9 hours ago
 Hindu pilgrims appreciate arrangements made at Kat ..

Hindu pilgrims appreciate arrangements made at Katas Raj Temple

9 hours ago
 US Speedskating to Hold Olympic Team Trials Withou ..

US Speedskating to Hold Olympic Team Trials Without Spectators as COVID-19 Preca ..

9 hours ago
 Census vital for providing policy base line: Chair ..

Census vital for providing policy base line: Chairman BRA

9 hours ago
 Authorities Cancel Hundreds of Flights in US Capit ..

Authorities Cancel Hundreds of Flights in US Capital Area Due to First Snowfall ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.