Open Menu

Shawaal Zulfiqar Ruled Out For Six Weeks

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2023 | 12:42 PM

Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks

The decision on Shawaal’s departure will be made in due course.

QUEENSTOWN: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Dec 9th, 2023) Shawaal Zulfiqar has been ruled out of competitive cricket for six weeks after suffering a right shoulder injury while fielding during the second T20I against New Zealand women at the University of Otago Oval in Dunedin on Tuesday, 5 December.

Following the injury, she was taken to the hospital and underwent X-rays on her injured shoulder, revealing an AC joint sprain.

Later, the Ultrasound results indicated no signs of muscular tear.

The decision on Shawaal’s departure will be made in due course. Until then, the team physiotherapist will continue to monitor her condition.

Related Topics

Cricket Injured Dunedin December Women New Zealand

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not po ..

Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not power

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to S ..

Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to SAARC process

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elect ..

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elections

14 hours ago
 KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital ..

KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

14 hours ago
Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

14 hours ago
 Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full ..

Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full swing

14 hours ago
 DEC urges people to register their votes

DEC urges people to register their votes

14 hours ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audi ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audiotape case

14 hours ago
 Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan' ..

Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan's development: CM Domki

14 hours ago
 Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports