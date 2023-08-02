Open Menu

Shawaiz Half-century Leads Shaheens To Third Successive Win

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 02, 2023 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Shawaiz Irfan's attacking half-century and a disciplined bowling performance led Pakistan Shaheens to a 43-run win over Melbourne stars at the TIO Stadium in Darwin, Australia on Wednesday evening.

This was Shaheens' third successive win in the Top End T20 Series.

Opting to bat first, Shaheens' opening pair Shamyl Hussain (25, 16b, 5x4s) and Shawaiz provided a solid 60-run start to the innings before left-handed Shamyl returned to the hut on the final ball of the fifth over. After Shamyl's departure, Shawaiz and captain Rohail Nazir added 50 runs for the second wicket. Shawaiz amassed 65 off 37 balls, studded with five fours and four sixes before he was dismissed.

Rohail (16, 22b) soon followed Shawaiz and fell to Arjun Nair in the 12th over. Wahaj Riaz (28 not out, 20b, 2x4s, 1x6) and Ahmed Khan (19, 16b, 1x6) helped Shaheens post 169 for six in 20 overs.

For Stars, Arjun Nair and Reiley Mark bagged two wickets each.

In reply, Melbourne Stars were never in hunt for the chase and managed to score 126 for eight in 17.1 overs as Stars fell 43 runs short of the target with Cam McClure and Campbell Kellaway unable to bat due to injury.

For Shaheens, left-arm spinner Faisal Akram took two wickets for 24. Aaliyan Mehmood, Arafat Minhas and Sajjad Ali snapped up a wicket each.

Shaheens will take on PNG on Friday in their last round match at the DXC Arena. The first ball of the match will be bowled at 1800 local time. The final of the tournament will be played between the top two teams on Sunday, 6 August at 1500 local time.

Scores in brief: Pakistan Shaheens beat Melbourne Stars by 43 runs Pakistan Shaheens 169-6, 20 overs (Shawaiz Irfan 65, Wahaj Riaz 28, Shamyl Hussain 25; Reiley Mark 2-23, Arjun Nair 2-28) Melbourne Stars 126-8, 17.1 overs (Harry Dixon 32, Arjun Nair 31; Faisal Akram 2-24)Player of the match – Shawaiz Irfan (Pakistan Shaheens).

More Stories From Sports