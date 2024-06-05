Open Menu

Shayan Of KP Wins Medals In South Asian Table Tennis Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published June 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Shayan of KP wins medals in South Asian Table Tennis Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shayan Farooq warmly received here Wednesday soon after arrival at Peshawar Sports Complex after winning three medals; a silver medal and two bronze medals in the individual and team event in the recently concluded South Asian Table Tennis Championship played at Colombo, Sri Lankan.

Provincial Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan and Director Operation Sports Azizullah Khan welcomed Shayan Farooq, who is hailing from District Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah, Table Tennis Association Central Vice President Kifayatullah Khan, table tennis coaches and players of the Table Tennis academy Peshawar welcomed him.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan congratulated Shayan Farooq by placing a garland around his neck and reiterated his commitment that the provincial government of Tehreek-e-Insaf will provide all kinds of facilities to the players and those who succeed in making it to the national team. The sports department will fully support them. He said that sports is one of the priorities of the current government. He stressed that they should work harder and make the name of their province known all over the world.

