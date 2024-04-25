Open Menu

Shayan, Rashid, Junaid To Represent Pakistan In U12 Regional Qualifying Jrs

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Shayan, Rashid, Junaid to represent Pakistan in U12 Regional Qualifying Jrs

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has selected Mohammad Shayan, Rashid Ali, and Mohammad Junaid to feature in the Under-12 Regional Qualifying Juniors tennis fixture, to take place from May 20 to 24 in Nepal

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has selected Mohammad Shayan, Rashid Ali, and Mohammad Junaid to feature in the Under-12 Regional Qualifying Juniors tennis fixture, to take place from May 20 to 24 in Nepal.

According to PTF, the trials for the selection of three players for the Pakistan U12 Boys’ Juniors team were conducted from April 24 to 25 here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

A total of eight players were invited for the trials based on their performance and current PTF 12 & under ranking.

Out of these players two were selected after completion of trials.

Shayan was exempted from the trials due to his exceptional performances in the national tournaments.

Mohammad Abid would be accompanying the team as Captain-cum-Coach.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi President PTF and Zia-ud-din Tufail Secretary General PTF has congratulated the selected players, wishing them good luck, to display their best tennis in the tournament.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Rashid Nepal April May From Best Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Govt committed to empower youth with modern tech, ..

Govt committed to empower youth with modern tech, IT: PM

8 minutes ago
 Olympic Games Paris 2024: How teams qualified

Olympic Games Paris 2024: How teams qualified

16 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 74,285 power pilferers in 219 days

LESCO detects 74,285 power pilferers in 219 days

16 minutes ago
 RTO destroys huge quantity of non-duty paid cigar ..

RTO destroys huge quantity of non-duty paid cigarettes

16 minutes ago
 Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm expected in most parts ..

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm expected in most parts of country: PMD

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.28 billion

5 minutes ago
Pakistan to tour New Zealand for 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is n ..

Pakistan to tour New Zealand for 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is next March

5 minutes ago
 ENGRO announces strong results for 1st quarter 202 ..

ENGRO announces strong results for 1st quarter 2024

5 minutes ago
 RDA inflows rise to $7.660 bn in March 24

RDA inflows rise to $7.660 bn in March 24

5 minutes ago
 US economic growth slows significantly in first qu ..

US economic growth slows significantly in first quarter

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery secto ..

Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister

2 hours ago
 Three new bills introduced in Senate

Three new bills introduced in Senate

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports