Shayan, Rashid, Junaid To Represent Pakistan In U12 Regional Qualifying Jrs
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM
The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has selected Mohammad Shayan, Rashid Ali, and Mohammad Junaid to feature in the Under-12 Regional Qualifying Juniors tennis fixture, to take place from May 20 to 24 in Nepal
According to PTF, the trials for the selection of three players for the Pakistan U12 Boys’ Juniors team were conducted from April 24 to 25 here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.
A total of eight players were invited for the trials based on their performance and current PTF 12 & under ranking.
Out of these players two were selected after completion of trials.
Shayan was exempted from the trials due to his exceptional performances in the national tournaments.
Mohammad Abid would be accompanying the team as Captain-cum-Coach.
Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi President PTF and Zia-ud-din Tufail Secretary General PTF has congratulated the selected players, wishing them good luck, to display their best tennis in the tournament.
