Sheff Wed sack Pulis after 45 days

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Tony Pulis has been sacked by Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday after just 45 days and 10 games in charge.

Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri said issues on and off the pitch were behind the decision with the club second bottom of the table.

Pulis's dismissal came on Monday night with first-team coach Neil Thompson set to take charge of the team until a permanent replacement was found, starting with Tuesday's game against Middlesbrough.

Former Stoke, West Brom and Middlesbrough manager Pulis was only appointed on November 13 following the departure of Garry Monk, but he won just one match, a 1-0 victory at home to Coventry on December 19.

Chansiri said in a statement on the club website: "The performances and results have not been of the level expected since Tony Pulis was appointed. There are also other issues which have had a bearing on this decision.

"On the pitch, seven points from a possible 30 is not acceptable. It is vital we maintain our Championship status and I feel I must make a change now with over half of the season remaining to give us the best possible chance of doing so."Wednesday have also suffered from a six-point deduction for breaching the English Football League's financial fair play rules to sit three points adrift of safety in 23rd in the table.