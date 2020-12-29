UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheff Wed Sack Pulis After 45 Days

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 11:48 PM

Sheff Wed sack Pulis after 45 days

Tony Pulis has been sacked by Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday after just 45 days and 10 games in charge

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Tony Pulis has been sacked by Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday after just 45 days and 10 games in charge.

Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri said issues on and off the pitch were behind the decision with the club second bottom of the table.

Pulis's dismissal came on Monday night with first-team coach Neil Thompson set to take charge of the team until a permanent replacement was found, starting with Tuesday's game against Middlesbrough.

Former Stoke, West Brom and Middlesbrough manager Pulis was only appointed on November 13 following the departure of Garry Monk, but he won just one match, a 1-0 victory at home to Coventry on December 19.

Chansiri said in a statement on the club website: "The performances and results have not been of the level expected since Tony Pulis was appointed. There are also other issues which have had a bearing on this decision.

"On the pitch, seven points from a possible 30 is not acceptable. It is vital we maintain our Championship status and I feel I must make a change now with over half of the season remaining to give us the best possible chance of doing so."Wednesday have also suffered from a six-point deduction for breaching the English Football League's financial fair play rules to sit three points adrift of safety in 23rd in the table.

Related Topics

Football Thompson Sheffield Middlesbrough Coventry Stoke November December From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj ..

6 minutes ago

Fed extends loan programme deadline amid high dema ..

29 minutes ago

Balochistan govt released Rs 43 bln for 1430 devel ..

29 minutes ago

NAB apprehends Khawaja Asif in assets beyond means ..

3 minutes ago

Estonian Physician Says Russian COVID-19 Vaccines ..

3 minutes ago

Roscosmos Chief Not Ruling Out That Air 'Leaks' Fr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.