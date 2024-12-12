Open Menu

Sheffield Utd Seize Top Spot In Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published December 12, 2024 | 11:34 PM

Promotion-chasing Sheffield United climbed to the top of the Championship as Rhian Brewster ended his two-year goal drought to seal a 1-0 victory at Millwall on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Promotion-chasing Sheffield United climbed to the top of the Championship as Rhian Brewster ended his two-year goal drought to seal a 1-0 victory at Millwall on Wednesday.

Chris Wilder's side, relegated from the top flight last season, had been knocked out of first place by Leeds' 3-1 win against Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Tuesday.

But the Blades -- unbeaten in nine games -- moved one point clear of their Yorkshire rivals in the race to reach the Premier League thanks to Brewster's 42nd-minute strike, his first since October 2022.

Millwall's second successive loss after Saturday's defeat by Coventry made it five games without a win for Neil Harris' side.

Harris was in charge of his penultimate match after the club announced on Tuesday that a "mutual decision" had been taken for the former striker to leave following Saturday's game at Middlesbrough.

Third-placed Burnley had been held to a 0-0 draw by Derby on Tuesday, while fourth-placed Sunderland were also frustrated in a 1-1 draw against Bristol City.

Frank Lampard suffered his first defeat as Coventry boss after a 2-0 loss at West Brom.

Alex Mowatt netted in the 11th minute with a deflected drive before Karlan Grant struck after 74 minutes to take the Baggies up to sixth place.

Rocco Vata's late equaliser gave Watford a 1-1 draw at Hull, denying new Tigers boss Ruben Selles a victory in his first game.

Vata fired home in the 88th minute, shortly after Chris Bedia's effort appeared to have given former Reading manager Selles a winning start.

Hull halted a six-game losing run in the league, but they remain bottom of the table and without a win since October 1.

Sam Field's second-half double extended QPR's revival as they defeated Oxford 2-0 at Loftus Road.

Field's first Championship goals of the season made it five games unbeaten for QPR, who edged further away from the relegation zone while fellow strugglers Oxford dropped to 19th place.

Preston finally picked up their first away league win this season at the 10th attempt with a 2-0 victory at Cardiff.

