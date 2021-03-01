UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheffield Wednesday Appoint Darren Moore As New Boss

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Sheffield Wednesday appoint Darren Moore as new boss

Struggling Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on Monday announced the appointment of Darren Moore as their third permanent manager this season

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Struggling Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on Monday announced the appointment of Darren Moore as their third permanent manager this season.

The 46-year-old, who had been in charge of League One Doncaster Rovers since 2019, succeeds Tony Pulis following his dismissal in December.

Neil Thompson has been in interim charge.

Pulis lasted only seven weeks after succeeding Garry Monk in November.

Doncaster, who are sixth in third-tier League One, expressed their disappointment at Moore's decision.

Related Topics

Thompson Sheffield November December 2019

Recent Stories

Police impound two NCP trucks

2 minutes ago

Netanyahu Says Negotiating Production of Pfizer Va ..

2 minutes ago

China rolls out 718,000 5G base stations, 6G explo ..

2 minutes ago

India's Modi gets Covid-19 jab as chaotic expansio ..

2 minutes ago

CCRI to hold refresher course to promote cotton cu ..

9 minutes ago

China remains world's top manufacturing hub for 11 ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.