Sheffield Wednesday appoint Darren Moore as new boss

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Struggling Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on Monday announced the appointment of Darren Moore as their third permanent manager this season.

The 46-year-old, who had been in charge of League One Doncaster Rovers since 2019, succeeds Tony Pulis following his dismissal in December.

Neil Thompson has been in interim charge.

Pulis lasted only seven weeks after succeeding Garry Monk in November.

Doncaster, who are sixth in third-tier League One, expressed their disappointment at Moore's decision.