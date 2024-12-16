Shehar Bano, Daughter Of Security Guard Of Lodhran, Makes International Cricket Debut
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LODHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Lodhran witnessed a historic moment as Shehar Bano, the talented daughter of a security guard, made her international cricket debut. Representing Pakistan in the Women’s Under-19 T20 Asia Cup, she played her first match against Nepal in Malaysia. This marks a proud milestone for Lodhran and South Punjab.
Shehar Bano, a student at Amna Girls College and a player from Tareen Cricket Academy, is a left-arm fast bowler who has worked her way to the top through sheer determination. Her journey began humbly on the outskirts of Lodhran, in the small village of 48/M, where her father, Liaqat Abbas, works as a security guard for a private company.
“I used to play cricket just for fun,” shared Shehar Bano in an emotional interview. “During summer vacation, I attended a summer camp, and that’s where everything changed. Slowly, I started practicing at the Tareen Cricket Academy, participated in the Under-19 trials, and eventually got selected for the national team.
My family is thrilled, and I owe this success to Ali Tareen and my coach, Mohammad Nadeem , who supported me throughout this journey.”
The Tareen Cricket Academy provided her with vital facilities, including equipment like bats, pads, and kits. “If it weren’t for the academy, I wouldn’t be here. We all practice together there,” she added.
On her debut, head coach Mohsin Kamal presented her with the debut cap, and the team management and players congratulated her on starting her international career. Ali Tareen, the owner of the Tareen Cricket Academy and the Multan Sultans T20 franchise, also celebrated her achievement, stating, “Shehar Bano is a star, and her debut is a proud moment for Lodhran. Today, we are reminded of why investing in local talent is so important. This is just the beginning—we will continue our efforts to promote women’s cricket and natural young talent.”
