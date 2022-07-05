UrduPoint.com

Shehroz Kashif Becomes Youngest Climber To Summit Nanga Parbat

Muhammad Rameez Published July 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Shehroz Kashif becomes youngest climber to summit Nanga Parbat

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Mountaineer Shehroz Kashif made the nation proud when on Tuesday he summited Nanga Parbat (8,126m), becoming the youngest climber to scale the world's ninth highest mountain.

The 20-year-old Shehroz, who is also known as the Broad Boy, has now ascended eight mountains above 8,000 metres. He was accompanied by Fazal Ali from Shimshal.

The mountaineer, who aims to reach atop the world's all 14 peaks of above 8,000 metres, took to Twitter to announce his feat stating that he had summited Nanga Parbat at 8:45 am on Tuesday.

The Lahore-born climber became the world's youngest mountaineer to ascend K2 on July 27 last year. He also became the youngest Pakistani to scale Everest on May 11 the same year.

"Congratulations, Shehroz Kashif. We are proud of you. You made another world record by scaling the Nanga Parbat," Karrar Haidri, Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said in a statement.

"Our prayers and support for you. May Allah Almighty help you achieve your target to become the youngest in the world to climb 14 peaks above 8,000 metres," he added.

Only 44 people in history have summited all the 14 peaks.

Five of the 14 above 8,000m peaks in the world, including the world's second highest peak K2 (8,611m), Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I (8,080m), Broad Peak (8,051m), Gasherbrum II (8,035m) are located in Pakistan.

/932

Related Topics

Pakistan World Twitter Climber Same Alpine May July All From

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja uses bulletproof vehicle due to securit ..

Ramiz Raja uses bulletproof vehicle due to security threat

39 minutes ago
 Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

2 hours ago
 President urges students to develop passion for ma ..

President urges students to develop passion for making Pakistan stronger country

3 hours ago
 Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill a ..

Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill ambassador of KP police

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

4 hours ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.