ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Shehroze Kashif became the youngest climber of the world to summit 12 peaks of above 8000-metre height on Wednesday after he successfully ascended Nepal's Mount Dhaulagiri (8167m), the seventh highest peak of the world, Karrar Haidri, secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan said in a statement.

"Shehroze's determination, courage, and passion for mountaineering have enabled him to achieve this incredible feat, and we could not be prouder of his achievement. BARD Foundation is proud to be a part of his incredible journey," the BARD Foundation, which sponsors Shehroze's expeditions, said in a statement.

"Mount Dhaulagiri, located in the western part of Nepal, is known for its challenging and unpredictable terrain. But Shehroze's unwavering commitment to his goal, combined with his physical and mental strength, has propelled him to the summit of this incredible mountain," it added.

Born on March 11, 2002, Shehroze made history by becoming the youngest climber in the world to summit K2 on July 27, 2021. He also became the youngest Pakistani to summit Mount Everest on May 11, 2021. After the successful summit of Mount Everest, the sports board Punjab made him the youth ambassador of the province.

He summited Broad Peak at the age of 17, after which he was called 'The Broad Boy'.

Shehroze started climbing mountains at the age of 11 with Makra Peak being the first one, followed by Musa ka Musalla and Chembra Peak at 12, Mingli Sar in Shimshal at 13, Khurdopin Pass at 15, and Khosar Gang in alpine style at 18 years of age. He currently holds two Guinness World Records for being the youngest to climb K2 and the youngest to climb Broad Peak. On May 5, 2022, he became the youngest in the world and the first Pakistani to reach the summit of Kangchenjunga - the third-highest peak in the world. On May 16, 2022, Shehroze summited the world's fourth-highest peak, Mount Lhotse (8,516m), in Nepal.

On November 1, 2022, he was recognized by Guinness World Records for the year 2023 for summiting Mount Everest and K2.

In July 2022, Shehroze and Fazal Ali went missing between Camp 4 and Camp 3, after successfully summiting Nanga Parbat. However, the duo was discovered shortly after.

Shehroze intends to summit all above 8,000m peaks before the year end. If that happens, he will be the youngest mountaineer to have summited all the 14 peaks of that high altitude.