Shehroze becomes youngest Pakistani to scale Mount Everest

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Shehroze Kashif on Tuesday became the youngest Pakistani to summit Mount Everest, the world's tallest peak, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said.

"The 19-year-old Kashif has successfully climbed the 8849-meter mountain and hoisted Pakistan's flag there," Secretary ACP Karrar Haidri told APP on Tuesday.

According to Haidri, Kashif, who reached the Everest basecamp on May 6, scaled the peak at 5:02 am on Tuesday, becoming the youngest Pakistani to climb it.

Hailing from Lahore, Shehroze started climbing at the age of just 11 by ascending 3885m Makra Peak. At 12, he took his passion to the next stage by reaching the 4080m Musa Ka Massalah peak and 4600m Chembra peak.

(4600m). He scaled 6050m Minglik Sar Shimshal peak at 13, K2 Gondogoro La K2 Base Camp (5585m) at 14 and Khurdopin Pass (5890m) at 15.

At 17, he mounted the Broad Peak (8047m), which also earned him the title 'The Broad Boy'. He also accomplished the feat to scale Khusar Gang-Alpine Style (6050m) when he was 18.

Prior to him, five Pakistani climbers have completed the Everest summit including Hassan Sadpara, Samina Baig, Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, Mirza Ali Baig and Nazir Sabir. Nazir is the first Pakistani to have ascended the peak.

