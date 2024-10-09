ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Shehroze Kashif on Wednesday made history by becoming the youngest Pakistani to summit all 14 of the world’s highest peaks.

His final climb saw him successfully ascend Shishapangma, standing at 8,027 metres, in the early hours of the morning at 3:30 am PST, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said.

The 22-year-old's incredible journey, driven by unwavering dedication and perseverance, culminated with this remarkable achievement. By scaling all of the 8,000-metre peaks worldwide, he has etched his name in the record books, raising the Pakistani flag on every one of these formidable mountains.

Prior to Shehroze, Sirbaz Khan achieved the milestone when on October 4, he summited the same mountain, becoming the first Pakistani to conquer all 14 of the world's peaks above 8000 metres.

Secretary ACP Karrar Haidri extended congratulations to Shehroze, his team and the nation for the historic accomplishment. "On behalf of the President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the Executive board, and all its members, I extend congratulations to Shehroze for this proud moment," he said in a statement.

"Shehroze's accomplishment not only symbolizes personal triumph but also serves as an inspiration for future generations of Pakistani mountaineers," he added.

The BARD Foundation, which has been sponsoring Shehroze in his expeditions took to social media platforms to felicitate him.

“We are immensely proud to have been a part of Shehroze’s journey. His dedication and achievements are an inspiration for all," the foundation stated.

"From his first summit of Broad Peak at the age of 17 to his most recent triumph at Shishapangma, Shehroze’s journey has been a continuous display of perseverance and national pride. By raising the Pakistani flag on every peak, Shehroze has not only carved out a place for himself in mountaineering history but also elevated the country’s standing on the global stage," it added.

Shehroze's 14 peaks above 8,000 metres:

Broad Peak (8,047m) – July 18, 2019

At 17, Shehroze made his first major breakthrough by summiting Broad Peak, earning him the nickname ‘The Broad Boy’.

Mount Everest (8,849m) – May 11, 2021

At 19, Shehroze became one of the youngest Pakistanis to summit the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest.

K2 (8,611m) – July 27, 2021

Two months after Everest, Shehroze became the youngest Pakistani to conquer K2, the second-highest mountain in the world.

Kangchenjunga (8,586m) – May 5, 2022

Shehroze made history as the first Pakistani to summit the third-highest mountain, Kangchenjunga.

Mount Lhotse (8,516m) – May 16, 2022

Eleven days after Kangchenjunga, Shehroze reached the summit of Mount Lhotse, the fourth-highest peak.

Nanga Parbat (8,126m) – July 1, 2022

Shehroze added Nanga Parbat, Pakistan’s second-highest peak, to his list of summits in July 2022.

Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) – August 3, 2022

In August 2022, Shehroze climbed Gasherbrum-II, his seventh 8,000-meter peak.

Gasherbrum-I (8,080m) – August 11, 2022

Just days after summiting Gasherbrum-II, Shehroze scaled Gasherbrum-I, his eighth 8,000-meter peak.

Manaslu (8,163m) – September 2022

Shehroze reached the summit of Manaslu, the world’s eighth-highest peak.

Annapurna (8,091m) – April 2023

He successfully summited Annapurna in Nepal, the tenth-highest mountain in the world.

Makalu (8,485m) – May 2023

Shehroze continued his journey by summiting Makalu, the fifth-highest peak in the world.

Cho Oyu (8,201m) – June 2023

He reached the top of Cho Oyu, the sixth-highest mountain in the world.

Dhaulagiri (8,167m) – July 2023

Shehroze added Dhaulagiri, the seventh-highest mountain, to his list of accomplishments in 2023.

Shishapangma (8,027m) – October 9, 2024

Completing his journey of the 14 highest peaks, Shehroze summited Shishapangma, the 14th-highest mountain in the world, at the age of 22.