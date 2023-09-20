Shehroze Kashif achieves another milestone by scaling Mt. Manaslu

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The unflinching determination of Pakistani climber Shehroze Kashif enabled him to achieve another feat when he successfully summitted Nepal's 8,163 metres Mount Manaslu.

"Congratulation to Shehroze on his amazing feat of climbing the eighth-highest mountain in the world, Manaslu. He is now the youngest climber to reach the summit of 12 summits over 8000 metres. It is really amazing," Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan, Karrar Haidri said in a statement.

"His commitment and the encouragement he's received from everyone are admirable. I hope he has a safe descent and more luck on his upcoming adventures," he added.

Two years back, in September 2021 he had ascended Manaslu, but after� two days it was revealed that he had missed the actual summit point.

"Congratulations to Shehroze Kashif on his triumphant summit of Mount Manaslu. Shehroze reached the summit of Mount Manaslu on 20th September at 5:01AM PST.

"BARD Foundation is beaming with pride for this remarkable achievement. Summiting Mount Manaslu is a significant step towards his dream of becoming the youngest mountaineer to summit all 14 tallest peaks," the BARD Foundation, which sponsors Shehroze's expeditions said in a statement.

Born on March 11, 2002, Shehroze made history by becoming the youngest climber in the world to summit K2 on July 27, 2021.

He also became the youngest Pakistani to summit Mount Everest on May 11, 2021. After the successful summit of Mount Everest, sports board Punjab made him the youth ambassador of Punjab. He summited Broad Peak at the age of 17, after which he was called 'The Broad Boy'. He started climbing mountains at the age of 11 with Makra Peak being the first one, followed by Musa ka Musalla and Chembra Peak at 12, Mingli Sar in Shimshal at 13, Khurdopin Pass at 15, and Khosar Gang in alpine style at 18 years of age. Shehroze currently holds two Guinness World Records for being the youngest to climb K2 and the youngest to climb Broad Peak. On May 5, 2022, he became the youngest in the world and the first Pakistani to reach the summit of Kangchenjunga - the third-highest peak in the world. On May 16, 2022, he summited the world's fourth-highest peak, Mount Lhotse (8,516m), in Nepal. On November 1, 2022, Shehroze was recognized by Guinness World Records for the year 2023 for summiting Mount Everest and K2.

In May, 2023 he summited Nepal's Mount Dhaulagiri (8,167m), the seventh highest peak of the world.

In July 2022, Shehroze and Fazal Ali went missing between Camp 4 and Camp 3, after successfully summiting Nanga Parbat. However, the duo was discovered shortly after. Shehroze intends to summit all above 8,000m peaks before the year end.