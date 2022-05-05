Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest climber to summit three 8000m peaks

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Young Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif made history when on Thursday he summited world's third highest peak Kanchenjunga (8586m) in Nepal, Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan Karrar Haidri said in a statement.

"Shehroze has just made two unique world records.

He has become the youngest mountaineer in the world to summit Kanchenjunga 8586m.

"He has also become the youngest mountaineer in the world to summit three highest peaks of the world i.e. Everest (8849m), K2 (8611m) and Kanchenjunga," Haidri said.

The 20-year-old Shehroze became the world's youngest mountaineer to ascend K2 on July 27, 2021. He also became the youngest Pakistani to scale Everest May 11, 2021.