UrduPoint.com

Shehroze Wants To Summit World's 14 Peaks Above 8,000m

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 03, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Shehroze wants to summit World's 14 peaks above 8,000m

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Young Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif deems to summit all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters in the world.

According to details, Shehroze, who became the youngest person to summit the world's second-highest mountain, K2, left for Nepal last night to attempt Annapurna 8091m and Dhaulagiri 8167m.

Given farewell by his parents along with other supporters and family members, Shehroze announced his ambitious goal of becoming the world's youngest climber to summit all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters.

He has already summited 10x 8000m above peaks and is the youngest climber in the world to do so. After a successful summit, he would be left with only 2 peaks (Shishipangma and Choyou) to become the youngest climber to summit all 14 x 8000m.

Shehroze's perseverance, passion, and skill have made him an inspiration to young mountaineers all over the world.

He believes that anyone, no matter how big or small, can achieve their dreams with hard work and dedication.

Shehroze said, "I am determined to achieve this goal and bring honour to my country. I want to inspire young people to pursue their dreams and passions, no matter how difficult they may appear." Shehroze's world-record ascent will not only bring international attention to Pakistan but will also highlight the country's natural beauty and diverse landscapes. His accomplishment will inspire a new generation of mountaineers and adventurers to climb the world's tallest peaks.

The 14 peaks, also known as the Eight-thousanders, were a collection of mountains rising above 8,000 metres (26,247 feet).

Related Topics

Pakistan World Climber Young Nepal May Family All

Recent Stories

ECP gives recommendations to President about elect ..

ECP gives recommendations to President about election date in Punjab

20 minutes ago
 PM takes notice of incident during construction of ..

PM takes notice of incident during construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass Flyover

37 minutes ago
 President calls for paying attention towards diffe ..

President calls for paying attention towards differently-abled people

40 minutes ago
 Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainabili ..

Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainability in educational field

1 hour ago
 Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street ..

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street gains

3 hours ago
 Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headq ..

Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headquarters

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.