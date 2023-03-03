ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Young Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif deems to summit all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters in the world.

According to details, Shehroze, who became the youngest person to summit the world's second-highest mountain, K2, left for Nepal last night to attempt Annapurna 8091m and Dhaulagiri 8167m.

Given farewell by his parents along with other supporters and family members, Shehroze announced his ambitious goal of becoming the world's youngest climber to summit all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters.

He has already summited 10x 8000m above peaks and is the youngest climber in the world to do so. After a successful summit, he would be left with only 2 peaks (Shishipangma and Choyou) to become the youngest climber to summit all 14 x 8000m.

Shehroze's perseverance, passion, and skill have made him an inspiration to young mountaineers all over the world.

He believes that anyone, no matter how big or small, can achieve their dreams with hard work and dedication.

Shehroze said, "I am determined to achieve this goal and bring honour to my country. I want to inspire young people to pursue their dreams and passions, no matter how difficult they may appear." Shehroze's world-record ascent will not only bring international attention to Pakistan but will also highlight the country's natural beauty and diverse landscapes. His accomplishment will inspire a new generation of mountaineers and adventurers to climb the world's tallest peaks.

The 14 peaks, also known as the Eight-thousanders, were a collection of mountains rising above 8,000 metres (26,247 feet).