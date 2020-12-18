UrduPoint.com
Shehzar Mohammad, Asad Shafiq Fined For Code Of Conduct Breaches

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:22 PM

Sindh’s Shehzar Mohammad has been fined 75 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during his side’s drawn match against Northern in the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the National Stadium

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020) Sindh’s Shehzar Mohammad has been fined 75 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during his side’s drawn match against Northern in the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the National Stadium.

Shehzar was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match”.

The incident happened in the 74th over of Northern’s second innings on the fourth and final day of the match on Thursday, when Shehzar, after a caught behind appeal being turned down, expressed his disappointment at the decision.

This was his second offence of the Article in as many matches. All second offences in Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of 70 per cent fine up to two-match suspension.

In a separate incident, Sindh’s captain Asad Shafiq has been fined 20 per cent of his match-fee for violating Article 2.3, which reads as: “Use of audible obscenity”.

At the completion of the 52nd over of Northern’s second innings, Asad uttered an offensive remark in frustration.

The first offences in Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official warning and/or imposition of a fine of up to 70 per cent of the applicable match fee.

Both Shehzar and Asad, after the day’s play, pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza and third umpire Asif Yaqoob.

