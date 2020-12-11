Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for showing dissent

Sindh’s Shehzar Mohammad has been fined 20 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during his side’s innings and 37 runs defeat against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match played at the State Bank Stadium

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020) Sindh’s Shehzar Mohammad has been fined 20 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during his side’s innings and 37 runs defeat against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match played at the State Bank Stadium.

Shehzar was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match”.

The incident happened in the 26th over of Sindh’s second innings on Thursday (third-day of the match), when Shehzar, after being declared lbw off Khalid Usman made an obvious delay to his return to the dressing room while expressing his disappointment at the decision.

After the day’s play, Shehzar pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Waleed Yaqoob and Faisal Afridi.

In a separate incident, Imran Rafiq of Southern Punjab was warned for a violation of Article 2.8 during his side’s 205-run win against Balochistan in the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match played at the National Stadium.

The incident happened in the 76th over of Southern Punjab’s second innings on day three when Imran raised his both arms to establish the ball did not touch anything when a caught-behind appeal was made and rubbed his thigh pad after being declared out.

After the day’s play, Imran pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Muhammad Javed Malik. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob and third umpire Rashid Riaz.

All first offences in Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official warning and/or imposition of a fine of up to 70 per cent of the applicable match fee.