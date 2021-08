Shehzer Ali beats Rashid Bachani in thrilling tennis match

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Shehzer Ali of Karachi Club beat Hyderabad's promising Rashid Bachani in a thrilling match of under 11 Singles at DA Beach View Club in the 3rd Azadi Afeef Trophy Ranking Tennis Championships with 4-2, 4-1 score during the third day.

Men's Singles 1st Round Ali Asif beat Shahbaz Bachani (Hyderabad) 6-0, 6-2.

Men's Singles 2nd Round Rafi Derbari ( Hyderabad) beat Assad Ahmed 6-2, 6-1.

Sheeraz Bandh ( Hyderabad) beat Ali Asif 6-1, 6-2.

Under 15 Singles Quarter Yousuf Haleem beat Shehzer Ali 5-3, 4-0.

Kashan Tariq beat Nael Mirza 4-2, 6-3.

Under 13 Singles 1st Round Shehzer Ali beat Rashid Bachani ( Hyderabad) 4-2, 4-1.

M. Ibrahim beat Haziq Areejo ( Hyderabad) 4-0, 4-1.

Under 13 Singles Quarters Nael Mirza beat Abdullah Razzaq 5-4, 1-0 Imdad Ali beat Nibras Malik 4-0, 4-2 Under 11 Singles Quarter Abdul Wahab (Hyderabad) beat Emre Shazim 4-1, 4-0Under 15 Doubles 1st RoundMuneer Derbari ( Hyd) & Muzammil Bhand( Hyd) beat Nibras Malik & Ibrahim Qureshi 8-1.