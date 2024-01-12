Open Menu

Shelton Exits Auckland Classic As Outsiders Reach Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 12, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Shelton exits Auckland Classic as outsiders reach final

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Ben Shelton says he plans to have an "exciting two weeks" at the Australian Open after the Auckland Classic top seed suffered a shock semi-final exit Friday.

Unseeded pair Taro Daniel and Alejandro Tabilo set up a final that will feature two players ranked outside the top 70 after upset straight-sets wins.

Japan's Daniel beat American powerhouse Shelton 7-5, 7-6 (11/9) before Chilean qualifier Tabilo toppled French teenager and sixth seed Arthur Fils 6-2, 7-5.

World number 16 Shelton reached last year's Australian Open quarter-finals and the last four of the US Open and is seen as a danger man in Melbourne next week.

The 21-year-old said he'll be ready for the year's first Grand Slam tournament despite his surprise exit in Auckland.

"Definitely disappointed that my run ended here but I'm going to get over there and get prepared. Hopefully I'll have an exciting two weeks over there," said Shelton, who conceded he was too erratic against his 74th-ranked opponent.

"I had a hard time dealing with a lot of the stuff he was throwing at me.

"There were things I didn't execute at the highest level today that I would have wanted to - a few volleys on top of the net and stuff like that.

"

Daniel, 30, suffered two gruelling losses to Shelton last year, including a five-setter in the Wimbledon first round, and was pleased to gain some measure of revenge.

"It's always difficult to play against Ben because he doesn't give you much rhythm," said Daniel, who won his lone career title six years ago.

"It's all about who can put on more pressure and that tiebreak was such a dogfight."

Tabilo, seeking his first ATP title, was also able to neutralise his opponent's power game in hot conditions.

The 26-year-old won his quarter-final by walkover when injured second-seeded Briton Cameron Norrie withdrew.

He proved worthy of a place in the final by frustrating 19-year-old Fils who, at 35th, is the world's highest-ranked teenager.

Tabilo, ranked 82nd, lost his only other final appearance at the 2022 Cordoba Open in Argentina.

Daniel won his only previous final at the 2018 Istanbul Open.

Related Topics

Injured World Melbourne Man Cordoba Auckland Istanbul Argentina Japan 2018 Australian Open All Top Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

First T20I: Pakistan opt to field first against Ne ..

First T20I: Pakistan opt to field first against New Zealand

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated ..

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

12 hours ago
 “A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

12 hours ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

12 hours ago
BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

13 hours ago
 Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

13 hours ago
 KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj ..

KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj & Umrah pilgrims: Ashrafi

13 hours ago
 Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge ..

Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge FIRs against Jumma Bazaar ban ..

13 hours ago
 IMF Board approves $700 mln for Pakistan

IMF Board approves $700 mln for Pakistan

13 hours ago
 12-inch diameter gas pipeline affected in Dhadar: ..

12-inch diameter gas pipeline affected in Dhadar: SSGC

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports