Shelton exits Auckland Classic as outsiders reach final

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Ben Shelton says he plans to have an "exciting two weeks" at the Australian Open after the Auckland Classic top seed suffered a shock semi-final exit Friday.

Unseeded pair Taro Daniel and Alejandro Tabilo set up a final that will feature two players ranked outside the top 70 after upset straight-sets wins.

Japan's Daniel beat American powerhouse Shelton 7-5, 7-6 (11/9) before Chilean qualifier Tabilo toppled French teenager and sixth seed Arthur Fils 6-2, 7-5.

World number 16 Shelton reached last year's Australian Open quarter-finals and the last four of the US Open and is seen as a danger man in Melbourne next week.

The 21-year-old said he'll be ready for the year's first Grand Slam tournament despite his surprise exit in Auckland.

"Definitely disappointed that my run ended here but I'm going to get over there and get prepared. Hopefully I'll have an exciting two weeks over there," said Shelton, who conceded he was too erratic against his 74th-ranked opponent.

"I had a hard time dealing with a lot of the stuff he was throwing at me.

"There were things I didn't execute at the highest level today that I would have wanted to - a few volleys on top of the net and stuff like that.

"

Daniel, 30, suffered two gruelling losses to Shelton last year, including a five-setter in the Wimbledon first round, and was pleased to gain some measure of revenge.

"It's always difficult to play against Ben because he doesn't give you much rhythm," said Daniel, who won his lone career title six years ago.

"It's all about who can put on more pressure and that tiebreak was such a dogfight."

Tabilo, seeking his first ATP title, was also able to neutralise his opponent's power game in hot conditions.

The 26-year-old won his quarter-final by walkover when injured second-seeded Briton Cameron Norrie withdrew.

He proved worthy of a place in the final by frustrating 19-year-old Fils who, at 35th, is the world's highest-ranked teenager.

Tabilo, ranked 82nd, lost his only other final appearance at the 2022 Cordoba Open in Argentina.

Daniel won his only previous final at the 2018 Istanbul Open.