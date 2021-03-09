UrduPoint.com
Shen, Brooks Honored CBA Players Of Week

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 04:39 PM

Shen, Brooks honored CBA Players of Week

Shenzhen Aviators center Shen Zijie and Guangdong Southern Tigers scoring guard Marshon Brooks were named CBA Players of the Week on Tuesday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Shenzhen Aviators center Shen Zijie and Guangdong Southern Tigers scoring guard Marshon Brooks were named CBA Players of the Week on Tuesday.

Shen averaged 22 points, 12.7 rebounds and 4 blocks in 33.8 minutes going into the league's third stage between March 1 and 7.

He sank a clutch jumper in a 104-103 victory over the Xinjiang Flying Tigers on March 2.

Brooks contributed an average of 36 points, 8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals over the past three matches.

Shenzhen sits eighth in the standings with a 21-17 record. Guangdong leads the 19-team field with a 36-5 record, although their 15-match winning streak was snapped by the second-placed Liaoning Flying Leopards on Monday.

