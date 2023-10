Sher Ali hits brilliant century in A.S.Natural Stone U-16 Inter Zonal Cricket

Due to a brilliant century by opener, Sher Ali 134 and 91 by Noor Zaman Zone-VII Whites won 2nd match in the A.S.Natural Stone Under-16 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament after beating Zone-V Green by 293 runs at Student Cricket Ground

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Due to a brilliant century by opener, Sher Ali 134 and 91 by Noor Zaman Zone-VII Whites won 2nd match in the A.S.Natural Stone Under-16 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament after beating Zone-V Green by 293 runs at Student Cricket Ground.

The Tournament is being organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi Sponsored by A.S.Natural Stone.

Scores in brief:

Zone-VII Whites 386/5 in 45 overs. Sher Ali scored 134 with the help of 12 boundaries, Noor Zaman 91 6x5 3x6, Sohail Khan 35, Abdul Wahab 32 not out, Hassan Zia 30 not out. Abdullah Khan (rmf) 3/69.

Zone-V Green 93 all out 20.2 overs.Laraib Ahmed (rls) 4/20, Shamrooz Khan (sla) 3/20, Muhammad Azaan ((rob) 2/17.