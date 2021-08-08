UrduPoint.com

Sherif Becomes First Egyptian In WTA Final, Fired Up By Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

Sherif becomes first Egyptian in WTA final, fired up by Olympics

ClujNapoca, Romania, Aug 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Mayar Sherif on Saturday became the first Egyptian woman to reach a WTA final when she beat home hope Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 at the Cluj clay court tournament.

The 25-year-old Sherif is 119th in the world and will meet Germany's Andrea Petkovic in the final after the second seed's 6-4, 6-2 win over Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic in the second semi-final.

The Cairo-born, California-educated Sherif was also the first Egyptian woman to play at Roland Garros and advance past the first-round at the Australian Open after turning professional in 2019 after graduating from Pepperdine University in the US.

It was a memorable day Egyptian sport.

Earlier at the Olympics in Tokyo, Feryal Abdelaziz had become the first Egyptian woman to win a gold medal in karate.

Ahmed Elgendy, meanwhile, captured silver in the men's modern pentathlon.

"This Olympics we're doing much better than other years," Sherif told wtatennis.com.

"We're getting more medals and playing with our hearts. I'm so proud of all of them. Being in a WTA final feels great, but it would also feel great to be in a final playing for gold."Former world number nine Petkovic pulled double duty on Saturday having earlier finished off her quarter-final against Australia's Seone Mendez 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 6-1.

Related Topics

World Australia Germany Tokyo Romania Serbia Women 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Australian Open All From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory leve ..

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory level

22 minutes ago
 India set 209 to win first Test against England

India set 209 to win first Test against England

30 minutes ago
 Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV ..

Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV into HD news

1 hour ago
 US Evacuated Less Than 1% of Afghan Aides Eligible ..

US Evacuated Less Than 1% of Afghan Aides Eligible for Resettlement - Reports

1 hour ago
 Huge California wildfire grows, but weather helps ..

Huge California wildfire grows, but weather helps firefighters

1 hour ago
 Sparkling Ingebrigtsen makes Olympic 1500m history ..

Sparkling Ingebrigtsen makes Olympic 1500m history for Norway

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.