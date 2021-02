Shibli Faraz greets cricket team on winning Test series against South Africa

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday congratulated national cricket team over winning Test series against visiting South African team 2-0

In a tweet he said, "Congratulations Team Pakistan on winning the Cricket series against South Africa. Yes we can do it."Pakistan cricket team defeated South Africa in the second Test match at Rawalpindi by 95 runs.