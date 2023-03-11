UrduPoint.com

Shiffrin Breaks Ski Record With 87th World Cup Win

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 11, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin became the most successful racer in the history of World Cup skiing as she won for the 87th time with victory in the slalom at Are on Saturday

Sweden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin became the most successful racer in the history of World Cup skiing as she won for the 87th time with victory in the slalom at Are on Saturday.

"It's pretty hard to comprehend that thought," said Shiffrin after sealing the victory that lifts her ahead of the legendary Swede Ingemar Stenmark whose record of 86 victories she equalled 24 hours earlier by winning the giant slalom at the same venue.

A few days shy of her 28th birthday, the American finished 0.92 seconds ahead of second-placed Wendy Holdener to secure her 13th World Cup win of the season.

Shiffrin led Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson by 0.69 seconds at the halfway stage with Holdener of Switzerland third at 0.94sec.

Another Swede Cornelia Oehland was quickest on the second run but Shiffrin had enough of a cushion to ease to a convincing and comfortable victory.

"The best feeling is to ski on the second run when... you have a lead," said Shiffrin.

"You have to be smart but also I just wanted to be fast too. And ski the second run like its own race, and I did it exactly how I wanted and that's amazing."Shiffrin secured her fifth overall crystal globe last weekend.

