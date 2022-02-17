Shiffrin Crashes Out, Won't Win Individual Medal In Beijing
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 17, 2022 | 12:37 PM
Mikaela Shiffrin will leave the Beijing Games without an individual medal after dramatically crashing out of the slalom section of the alpine combined event on Thursday
It was a third failure to finish in China for the fancied two-time Olympic gold medallist after she skied out of both the slalom and giant slalom.