Yanqing, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin will leave the Beijing Games without an individual medal after dramatically crashing out of the slalom section of the alpine combined event on Thursday.

It was a third failure to finish in China for the fancied two-time Olympic gold medallist after she skied out of both the slalom and giant slalom.