UrduPoint.com

Shiffrin Cruises To Victory In Giant Slalom

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 09:00 PM

Shiffrin cruises to victory in giant slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin won Tuesday's giant slalom in Courchevel, France, to take the overall World Cup lead from Italian Sofia Goggia

Courchevel, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin won Tuesday's giant slalom in Courchevel, France, to take the overall World Cup lead from Italian Sofia Goggia.

After taking her career World Cup win haul to 72 the American then warned: "We're just starting." Shiffrin, who led by almost three-quarters of a second after the first run, was able to ski conservatively as she closed the second run, finishing with a combined time of 2 min 15.35 sec to finish 0.86sec ahead of Swede Sara Hector.

Swiss Michelle Gisin, who was second after the first run, finished third at 1.08sec.

Goggia, who started the day leading both the overall and giant slalom standings, skied out on the second run.

Austria's double world ski champion Katharina Liensberger and Swiss star Lara Gut-Behrami both missed the race after being sidelined by positive coronavirus tests.

Shiffrin's victory at Courchevel last year was her first after the death of her father.

"Today was really quite a difficult day," she said at the finish.

For Shiffrin, who is skiing in the speed disciplines as well as the slaloms this season, it was a 14th race in just over a month.

"After the last weeks, pushing the schedule hard, it's been a lot just to get here. I'm not full tank just now," she said, adding: "We're just starting." "I felt like a skied some of my best skiing and some of my toughest skiing today and that's really incredible." For both Gisin, who wept as she crossed the line, and Hector it was a first podium place of the season.

"I think it's more emotional for Sara and also especially for Michele," said Shiffrin. "It's really impressive to see both of them skiing like that.""It wasn't easy for anybody but good day tough day. Good kind of challenge. Really Happy," she concluded.

Gisin is gradually getting back to form after her pre-season training schedule was disrupted by illness.

Related Topics

World France Sofia Lead Tank From Best Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ex-Formula 1 driver arrested over 'big joke' explo ..

Ex-Formula 1 driver arrested over 'big joke' explosion

1 minute ago
 NHL to pause season over Covid-19 issues

NHL to pause season over Covid-19 issues

1 minute ago
 Sweden expands vaccine passes, tightens restrictio ..

Sweden expands vaccine passes, tightens restrictions on virus surge

1 minute ago
 Airbus, Boeing 'concerned' over US 5G instrument i ..

Airbus, Boeing 'concerned' over US 5G instrument interference

1 minute ago
 Christmas to be celebrated in befitting manner in ..

Christmas to be celebrated in befitting manner in Bahawalpur

4 minutes ago
 DG PHA visits various parks of the city to inspect ..

DG PHA visits various parks of the city to inspect the urban forestation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.