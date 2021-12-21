UrduPoint.com

Shiffrin Cruises To Victory In Giant Slalom

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:24 PM

Shiffrin cruises to victory in giant slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin won Tuesday's giant slalom in Courchevel, France, to take the overall World Cup lead from Italian Sofia Goggia

Courchevel, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin won Tuesday's giant slalom in Courchevel, France, to take the overall World Cup lead from Italian Sofia Goggia.

After taking her career World Cup win haul to 72 the American then warned: "We're just starting." Shiffrin, who led by almost three-quarters of a second after the first run, was able to ski conservatively as she closed the second run, finishing with a combined time of 2 min 15.35 sec to finish 0.86sec ahead of Swede Sara Hector.

Swiss Michelle Gisin, who was second after the first run, finished third at 1.08sec.

Austria's double world ski champion Katharina Liensberger and Swiss star Lara Gut-Behrami both missed the race after being sidelined by positive coronavirus tests.

Shiffrin collected the 72nd victory of her career and her third of the season, after the giant slalom in Soelden and the slalom in Killington in the United States.

The American now leads the overall World Cup standings, 35 points ahead of Goggia, who started the day in front after five wins in her last seven races but skied out on the second run.

Shiffrin leads Petra Vlohva, who was fourth, by 90 points in the giant slalom standings.

Shiffrin's victory at Courchevel last year was her first after the death of her father.

"Today was really quite a difficult day," she said at the finish.

For Shiffrin, who is skiing in the speed disciplines as well as the slaloms this season, it was a 14th race in just over a month.

"After the last weeks, pushing the schedule hard, it's been a lot just to get here. I'm not full tank just now," she said, adding: "We're just starting." "I felt like a skied some of my best skiing and some of my toughest skiing today and that's really incredible." For both Gisin, who wept as she crossed the line, and Hector it was a first podium place of the season.

"I think it's more emotional for Sara and also especially for Michele," said Shiffrin. "It's really impressive to see both of them skiing like that." "It wasn't easy for anybody but good day, tough day. Good kind of challenge. Really happy," she concluded.

Gisin is gradually getting back to form after her pre-season training schedule was disrupted by illness.

"It's amazing because I hardly did any training this year, I was in the deepest hole in the world," said Gisin.

"It's good to have the energy back, to feel like myself again, and that I was able to ski like this today," she said.

Related Topics

World France Sofia Lead United States Tank From Best Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews prison ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews prison reforms package

3 minutes ago
 39th National Assembly session on Wednesday

39th National Assembly session on Wednesday

3 minutes ago
 Depression, anxiety double in youth compared to pr ..

Depression, anxiety double in youth compared to pre-pandemic

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 19 more positive corona cases

Balochistan reports 19 more positive corona cases

3 minutes ago
 Punjab announces winter vacations

Punjab announces winter vacations

6 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condoles on demise of father of MNA ..

CM Balochistan condoles on demise of father of MNA Hashim Notaizai

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.