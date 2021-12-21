UrduPoint.com

Shiffrin Dominates Opening Run Of Women's Super-G

Muhammad Rameez 14 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 04:57 PM

Shiffrin dominates opening run of women's super-G

American Mikaela Shiffrin set the fastest time in the first run of the first World Cup giant slalom on Tuesday in Courchevel

Courchevel, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :American Mikaela Shiffrin set the fastest time in the first run of the first World Cup giant slalom on Tuesday in Courchevel.

Shiffrin completed her run in 1min 5.55sec to lead Swiss Michelle Gisin by three-quarters of a second with Swede Sara Hector third more than a second back.

Shiffrin is second in the overall standings and fourth in the super-G standings. Italian Sofia Goggia, who leads both, was 10th fastest.

Related Topics

World Sofia Lead

Recent Stories

NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses S ..

NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses Strategic Aviation - Shoigu

1 minute ago
 Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omi ..

Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omicron

1 minute ago
 Washington to give additional $580 mn in internati ..

Washington to give additional $580 mn in international Covid aid

1 minute ago
 Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace ..

Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace in Country - Shoigu

1 minute ago
 Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning S ..

Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning System Launched Into Space - Sh ..

5 minutes ago
 Court adjourns references against Gilani, Ahsan Iq ..

Court adjourns references against Gilani, Ahsan Iqbal till Jan 12

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.