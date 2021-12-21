American Mikaela Shiffrin set the fastest time in the first run of the first World Cup giant slalom on Tuesday in Courchevel

Courchevel, France

Shiffrin completed her run in 1min 5.55sec to lead Swiss Michelle Gisin by three-quarters of a second with Swede Sara Hector third more than a second back.

Shiffrin is second in the overall standings and fourth in the super-G standings. Italian Sofia Goggia, who leads both, was 10th fastest.