Shiffrin Equals Stenmark's Ski Record Of 86 World Cup Wins
Muhammad Rameez Published March 10, 2023 | 08:02 PM
Sweden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :American skier Mikaela Shiffrin equalled Ingemar Stenmark's ski record of 86 World Cup wins on Friday with a resounding victory in the giant slalom at Are.
Shiffrin finished 0.64 seconds ahead of the Italian Federica Brignone to match the milestone that has stood for 34 years.
"This is a spectacular day.
I just wanted to fight for it. It's amazing, incredible," said the Colorado-born skier.
A few days shy of her 28th birthday her exceptional run continued with her 12th World Cup win after securing a fifth overall crystal globe last weekend.
Shiffrin also won gold in the giant at the recent world championships.
She has a shot at claiming the record outright in Saturday's slalom.