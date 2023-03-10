American skier Mikaela Shiffrin equalled Ingemar Stenmark's ski record of 86 World Cup wins on Friday with a resounding victory in the giant slalom at Are

Shiffrin finished 0.64 seconds ahead of the Italian Federica Brignone to match the milestone that has stood for 34 years.

"This is a spectacular day.

I just wanted to fight for it. It's amazing, incredible," said the Colorado-born skier.

A few days shy of her 28th birthday her exceptional run continued with her 12th World Cup win after securing a fifth overall crystal globe last weekend.

Shiffrin also won gold in the giant at the recent world championships.

She has a shot at claiming the record outright in Saturday's slalom.