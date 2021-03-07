UrduPoint.com
Shiffrin Grabs First-leg Lead In Giant Slalom

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 04:40 PM

Shiffrin grabs first-leg lead in giant slalom

Jasn, Slovakia, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin, followed her victory in the slalom the previous day, by setting the fastest time Sunday in the first leg of the World Cup giant slalom in Jasna, Slovakia.

Shiffrin completed the course in 1min 8.35 seconds, 0.

16sec ahead of local skier Petra Vlhova, who is chasing the overall Word Cup title.

Polish skier Maryna Gasienica-Daniel was third, 0.44 back, and American Nina O'Brien fourth 0.49, off the lead,Swiss speed specialist, Lara Gut-Behrami, who leads Vlhova by 127 points in the overall standings was 14th, 1.78 behind Shiffrin.

The second leg is scheduled at 11h30 GMT.

