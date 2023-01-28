UrduPoint.com

Shiffrin Nails 85th World Cup Win

January 28, 2023

Mikaela Shiffrin scooped up her 85th World Cup success on Saturday to leave the US ski sensation just one shy of the overall wins record held by Ingemar Stenmark

Spindleruv Mlyn , Czech Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin scooped up her 85th World Cup success on Saturday to leave the US ski sensation just one shy of the overall wins record held by Ingemar Stenmark.

Forging into the lead in the first leg of the slalom at Spindleruv Mlyn Shiffrin nailed the second leg to beat German Lena Duerr by over half a second.

The Colorado-born ski star is in such irrepressible form she will be favoured to draw level with Swedish icon Stenmark's tally that has stood for over 30 years in Sunday's second slalom at the Czech ski resort.

Shiffrin arrived at Spindleruv Mlyn on the back of two giant slalom wins in the space of 24 hours this week in Kronplatz.

That quick-fire double in Italy pushed the 27-year-old ski phenomenon to within a touching distance of the overall wins record of 86 held by Stenmark.

Tuesday's 83rd success had given her the women's record for most wins on the elite circuit she had shared with retired fellow American Lindsey Vonn.

With another slalom scheduled at Spindleruv Mlyn on Sunday she could well draw level with Swedish icon Stenmark before the weekend is out.

Stenmark dominated the men's slalom and giant slalom disciplines for a decade from 1975 before retiring in 1989.

Shiffrin has bounced back in emphatic style after a nightmare Beijing Olympics last year where she failed to win a single medal.

And she is heavy favourite to add to her haul of golds at next month's World Championships in Courchevel and Meribel.

