UrduPoint.com

Shiffrin, Odermatt Favourites To Defend Titles As Ski Season Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 20, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Shiffrin, Odermatt favourites to defend titles as ski season kicks off

Sölden, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Reigning overall World Cup champions Mikaela Shiffrin and Marco Odermatt kick off the 2022-23 season as odds-on favourites, as alpine skiing again battles on against challenging environmental issues.

After three consecutive titles between 2017-19, Shiffrin rebounded to take the 'big globe' last season thanks to a revival in form after a massively disappointing Beijing Winter Olympics in February where she failed to medal, unusually skiing out of three races.

The 27-year-old American, however, already has 74 World Cup victories to her name in all disciplines and is rapidly closing on compatriot Lindsey Vonn's female record of 82 wins and the overall record of 86 held by legendary Swedish slalom king Ingemar Stenmark.

Breathing down Shiffrin's neck, at least in the techinical events of slalom and giant slalom, will be Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, the overall champ in 2021 who failed to register a top-10 finish in the speed events of downhill and super-G last season.

After a year under the tutelage of new trainer Mauro Pini, Olympic slalom champion Vlhova has everything on her side in her bid to dethrone Shiffrin, with one eye also pinned on the February 6-19 world championships in the French resorts of Courchevel and Meribel.

A third female racer who will always be in contention, crashes and subsequent injuries notwithstanding, is Italy's Sofia Goggia, a queen of the downhill and super-G.

Among the male racers, Odermatt is clear favourite after a season that saw him not only win Olympic giant slalom gold but also the overall World Cup title on the back of seven race wins among 16 podium finishes.

The 25-year-old all-rounder will surely seek to fill the big ski boots left by now-retired Austrian Marcel Hirscher, winner of eight consecutive overall titles.

Title contenders will surely feature Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Shiffrin's boyfriend and overall winner in 2020.

Kilde nabbed globes for the downhill and super-G disciplines last season on the back of seven World Cup victories in a startling comeback from ruptured knee ligaments.

Kilde's teammate Henrik Kristoffersen roared into form after the Beijing Olympics with four wins and his goal will be to maximise glory in the slalom, a discipline in which Odermatt does not compete, and be a thorn in the Swiss racer's side come the giant.

- Too warm to make snow - The season kicks off, as usual, on the Rettenbach glacier in the Austrian resort of Soelden on Saturday amid more concerns over global warming.

Those worries were accentuated by the recent news that Saudi Arabia would host the Asian Winter Games in 2029.

"Absurd," according to French slalomer Clement Noel. "Senseless," added teammate Alexis Pinturault, citing the desert kingdom's non-affinity to winter sports.

Global warming is noticed first hand by racers, who use glaciers to hone their skills in off-season.

After another particularly hot northern summer, Swiss glaciers have lost another six percent of their volume.

As Europe enjoys an Indian summer, organisers in Soelden have had no problem making artificial snow to stick, but it is a different matter for Zermatt/Cervinia, which is to host two downhills, at end-October for men and start-November for women.

The International Ski Federation (FIS), faced with a total lack of slow at the bottom of the piste, pushed back its traditional "snow control" in a bid to allow colder temperatures to set in to allow the artificial snow created by cannons to settle.

Global warming also rears its head in the form of the travel involved in competing this season, with two separate trips to North America, sometimes just for one race.

FIS officials argue that they don't have total control over the Calendar, citing a tug of war over lucrative television rights that would go against the desires of big ski countries such as Austria and Switzerland.

Related Topics

India World Snow Sports Europe Norway Sofia Beijing Male Alpine Austria Italy Saudi Arabia Slovakia Switzerland February Women 2020 Gold Olympics TV All From Race Asia Marcel Hirscher

Recent Stories

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister C ..

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister Castex as Parisian Transport Ch ..

8 hours ago
 Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Blo ..

Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Bloc's HQ in Brussels

8 hours ago
 US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctio ..

US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctions Evasion, Seeks Extradition ..

8 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

8 hours ago
 PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-figh ..

PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-fight revamp

8 hours ago
 Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.