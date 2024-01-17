Shiffrin Powers To Flachau Slalom Victory Under The Lights
Flachau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Mikaela Shiffrin got the better of rival Petra Vlhova in the second run Tuesday to claim her 94th career World Cup win in the nighttime slalom in Flachau.
Shiffrin trailed Vlhova by 0.07 seconds after the first leg in Austria but the US star wiped out the deficit second time down, collecting her sixth victory of the season.
She finished 0.27sec clear of Vlhova, winning for the fourth time in seven slaloms and atoning for straddling a gate in the Kranjska Gora event earlier this month.
Sweden's Sara Hector took third place at 1.11sec. All 14 of her previous podiums had come in the giant slalom.
Vlhova, winner of the three other slaloms this term, moved up to second in the overall standings behind Shiffrin, trailing the five-time World Cup champion by 227 points.
The next stop on the women's circuit is in Jasna, Slovakia, which still stage a giant slalom and slalom this weekend.
