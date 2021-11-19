UrduPoint.com

Shiffrin Tackles Levi Slaloms With New Fire In Her Belly, Says Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 05:33 PM

Shiffrin tackles Levi slaloms with new fire in her belly, says coach

US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin makes her return to the snow in the Finnish resort of Levi this weekend with new fire in her belly, according to her coach

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin makes her return to the snow in the Finnish resort of Levi this weekend with new fire in her belly, according to her coach.

The three-time former World Cup overall winner opened up her season by dominating the giant slalom in Soelden, Austria.

It was a dazzling 70th World Cup win for Shiffrin, who said at the time, however, that she felt rusty and then sat out Lech with an ongoing back problem.

After a couple of tough years, including the death of her father in an accident, Shiffrin will race two slalom races in Levi -- her favourite discipline.

"Things that have occurred in her life have definitely changed her," coach Mike Day told AFP.

"The tragedy of losing her father will affect her for ever. But Soelden showed some fire we haven't seen since Bansko right before the tragedy." - Head in the clouds - Day explained Shiffrin had struggled to concentrate last season, when there was "a lot of time in the cloud", saying she had turned to non-ski specific coaches to help her mentally.

Shiffrin finished fourth in last season's overall standings, with a tally of three victories as she focused purely on technical events of slalom and giant slalom.

"She was struggling with simple things that were so easy for her in the past, like memorising courses," said Day, into his sixth season as Shiffrin's coach.

"She would get part way down a slalom course and not remember what was coming. These are the type of things we worked on, she has done a lot of work with some different coaches outside of ski racing to work on these things." Day contended that with the Covid-19 pandemic added to the mix, Shiffrin "was not prepared for last season".

"On the mental side it was big and we lacked training. We went to last year less prepared by a long shot than any other season.

"But if Soelden is any indication, she has come a long way." With that 70th career win in Austria, Shiffrin -- still only 26 -- is fast approaching two retired legends of the ski circuit in Swede Ingemar Stenmark and compatriot Lindsey Vonn, who have won 86 and 82 World Cup races respectively.

But back spasms have kept Shiffrin off the snow, the American saying she had only done 15% of her slalom training in the opening two weeks of November.

In Levi, where she has won the slalom four times in her career, Shiffrin will again face stiff competition in the shapes of Austria's world slalom champion Katharina Liensberger and Slovak Petra Vlhova, winner of last season's overall title.

Shiffrin will then return to the North American swing of the circuit, competing at Killington (USA) and speed events at Lake Louise (Canada) at the beginning of December.

Related Topics

USA Accident Fire World Snow Canada Lake Louise Austria November December National University Race Coach

Recent Stories

South Korea, US Discuss Creation of New Trade Chan ..

South Korea, US Discuss Creation of New Trade Channel for Semiconductors Supply

1 minute ago
 PPP's attempt of playing Sindh card to prove futil ..

PPP's attempt of playing Sindh card to prove futile: Haleem Adil Sheikh

1 minute ago
 KP PTI sends nominations for mayor elections to ce ..

KP PTI sends nominations for mayor elections to center

1 minute ago
 Ukraine warns migrants not to enter from Belarus

Ukraine warns migrants not to enter from Belarus

1 minute ago
 Govt to set up an independent Commission in consul ..

Govt to set up an independent Commission in consultation with journalist communi ..

6 minutes ago
 Cuba Wants to Expand Energy Cooperation With EAEU ..

Cuba Wants to Expand Energy Cooperation With EAEU - Prime Minister

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.