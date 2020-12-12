Shiffrin third after first Courchevel giant slalom run

American Mikaela Shiffrin trailed in-form Slovak Petra Vlhova and Italy's Marta Bassino after the first run of the World Cup giant slalom in foggy conditions in Courchevel

Vlhova, the current leader of the overall standings, was 0.

49sec in front of Bassino and 0.65sec ahead of Shiffrin.

The second run is scheduled to start at 1130 GMT.

Shiffrin's preparations for the 2020-2021 campaign have been hit by the coronavirus as well as a back injury.

The triple overall World Cup champion was second and fifth in slalom in her season bow at Levi in Finland in November.