UrduPoint.com

Shiffrin Wins Giant Slalom In Semmering To Close On Vonn Record

Muhammad Rameez Published December 27, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Shiffrin wins giant slalom in Semmering to close on Vonn record

Mikaela Shiffrin pulled off the 78th World Cup win of her career with victory in Tuesday's giant slalom event in Semmering.

Semmering, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin pulled off the 78th World Cup win of her career with victory in Tuesday's giant slalom event in Semmering.

The 27-year-old American is now just four short of the women's record of 82 World Cup victories set by Lindsey Vonn, who retired in 2019, and is also on track for the 86 World Cup victories of Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.

The overall World Cup leader took a grip on the event with a dominant performance in the first run when she finished 0.72 seconds ahead of Slovakian Petra Vlhova with French skier Tessa Worley just 0.01sec further back.

Going last in the second run, Shiffrin was more cautious, clocking the sixth best run, but it was still enough to ensure her fourth World Cup win of the season, 0.13sec ahead of Vlhova.

"The start of a weekend with three races is always a bit nerve-racking," said Shiffrin.

"You hope that you're in the right shape and you can bring the right intensity from the start.

"I felt very good today, the second run was difficult to master, but it's a pleasure to ski here." Italian skier Marta Bassino, who was fourth after the first run, pipped Worley to complete the podium and maintain her position at the top of the discipline standings. Olympic champion Sara Hector finished down in eighth.

Shiffrin, who also won two slaloms at Levi and the Super-G at St. Moritz, now has 675 points in the overall standings, 205 ahead of the Italian speed specialist Sofia Goggia who is not competing in Semmering.

The American is fifth in the discipline standings, 80 points behind Bassino.

She will have a chance to close the gap further when the women take on a second giant slalom on the Semmering slopes on Wednesday with a slalom to follow on Thursday.

Related Topics

World Sofia Women 2019 Olympics Event From Best Top

Recent Stories

Dubai to ring in the New Year with dazzling firewo ..

Dubai to ring in the New Year with dazzling fireworks, celebrity concerts and sp ..

14 minutes ago
 Most Americans Believe Best Age for President Rang ..

Most Americans Believe Best Age for President Ranges From 51-65 - Poll

1 minute ago
 Boxing to be promoted in Punjab: CM

Boxing to be promoted in Punjab: CM

1 minute ago
 Disease management system in place to curb Corona' ..

Disease management system in place to curb Corona's sub-variant

1 minute ago
 Saudi Arabia to organize Hajj expo 2023 in Jan

Saudi Arabia to organize Hajj expo 2023 in Jan

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian Public Debt Up by $9.5Bln in January-Nov ..

Ukrainian Public Debt Up by $9.5Bln in January-November - Lawmaker

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.