Shiffrin Wins Overall World Cup Alpine Ski Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 17, 2022 | 09:44 PM

Shiffrin wins overall World Cup alpine ski title

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin won the overall women's World Cup title for the fourth time in her career on Thursday, bouncing back from a disastrous performance at the Beijing Winter Olympics

Courchevel, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :American skier Mikaela Shiffrin won the overall women's World Cup title for the fourth time in her career on Thursday, bouncing back from a disastrous performance at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Shiffrin finished second in the Super-G in Courchevel in the French Alps to give her an unassailable 236-point lead over her closest rival, Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, with two races left this season.

At 27, Shiffrin equals the record of her retired compatriot Lindsey Vonn by winning the overall title for a fourth time.

She set up the win with a rare victory in the downhill 24 hours earlier.

It is a remarkable return to form for Shiffrin, who failed to win a single medal at the Olympics.

