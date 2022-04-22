Shinwari Club beat Dera Eagle in Kohat Ramazan Football Challenge Cup

Right winger Shah Faisal two timely goals in the 18th and 67th minute guided Shinwari Club Khyber District to a thumping 2-0 victory against Ramazan Football Challenge Cup-2022 being played at Kohat Sports Complex on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Right winger Shah Faisal two timely goals in the 18th and 67th minute guided Shinwari Club Khyber District to a thumping 2-0 victory against Ramazan Football Challenge Cup-2022 being played at Kohat sports Complex on Friday.

With the vital victory, Shinwari Club also qualified to the semi-finals along with other teams including Star Club Kohat, Khan Club Shiekhan Club and Malangi Club, Kohat. Shinwari Club also top the group-B while Khan Club top the group-A.

The match started at a slow pace and soon it took momentum when right winger Shah Faisal took the lead in the 18th minute through a field goal. It was a nice pass given by mid-fielder Abdullah to unmarked Shah Faisal at right side and thus he zoomed quickly toward the rival goal post.

By reaching close to the rival goal-post Shah Faisal slammed in a beautiful goal on the field attempt.

With the lead, Shinwari Club dominated the proceedings and did not allow Dera Eagle to strike back.

Dera put up some resistance in the dying moments of the first session but failed to score any goal due to excellent goal-keeping by Shinwari Club goalkeeper Naveed Khan.

Naveed guided the goal-post with his excellent goal-keeping and did not let the rival forwards to score any goal. At half-time Shinwari Club was leading by 1-0. It was the second session in which Shinwari club of Khyber District scored another goal in the 67th minute through Shah Faisal on the field attempt. Dera Eagles did some resistance in the second session as well but their forwards failed to score any goal. Thus Shinwari Club won the match 2-0. Abdullah was declared as man of the match.