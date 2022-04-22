UrduPoint.com

Shinwari Club Beat Dera Eagle In Kohat Ramazan Football Challenge Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published April 22, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Shinwari Club beat Dera Eagle in Kohat Ramazan Football Challenge Cup

Right winger Shah Faisal two timely goals in the 18th and 67th minute guided Shinwari Club Khyber District to a thumping 2-0 victory against Ramazan Football Challenge Cup-2022 being played at Kohat Sports Complex on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Right winger Shah Faisal two timely goals in the 18th and 67th minute guided Shinwari Club Khyber District to a thumping 2-0 victory against Ramazan Football Challenge Cup-2022 being played at Kohat sports Complex on Friday.

With the vital victory, Shinwari Club also qualified to the semi-finals along with other teams including Star Club Kohat, Khan Club Shiekhan Club and Malangi Club, Kohat. Shinwari Club also top the group-B while Khan Club top the group-A.

The match started at a slow pace and soon it took momentum when right winger Shah Faisal took the lead in the 18th minute through a field goal. It was a nice pass given by mid-fielder Abdullah to unmarked Shah Faisal at right side and thus he zoomed quickly toward the rival goal post.

By reaching close to the rival goal-post Shah Faisal slammed in a beautiful goal on the field attempt.

With the lead, Shinwari Club dominated the proceedings and did not allow Dera Eagle to strike back.

Dera put up some resistance in the dying moments of the first session but failed to score any goal due to excellent goal-keeping by Shinwari Club goalkeeper Naveed Khan.

Naveed guided the goal-post with his excellent goal-keeping and did not let the rival forwards to score any goal. At half-time Shinwari Club was leading by 1-0. It was the second session in which Shinwari club of Khyber District scored another goal in the 67th minute through Shah Faisal on the field attempt. Dera Eagles did some resistance in the second session as well but their forwards failed to score any goal. Thus Shinwari Club won the match 2-0. Abdullah was declared as man of the match.

Related Topics

Football Sports Nice Man Kohat Lead Eagle Shah Faisal Post Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Security agencies in NSC meeting reiterate no fore ..

Security agencies in NSC meeting reiterate no foreign conspiracy against PTI gov ..

22 minutes ago
 IGP Punjab orders foolproof security for Hazrat Al ..

IGP Punjab orders foolproof security for Hazrat Ali Day

2 minutes ago
 Security arrangements finalized for main processio ..

Security arrangements finalized for main procession on Youm-e-Ali

2 minutes ago
 Govt provides all main resources to keep PDMA acti ..

Govt provides all main resources to keep PDMA active: CM Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 National Security Committee finds no foreign consp ..

National Security Committee finds no foreign conspiracy in telegram

4 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Ali to be observed on Saturday

Youm-e-Ali to be observed on Saturday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.