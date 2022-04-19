UrduPoint.com

Shinwari Club Off To Flying Start In Ramzan Football Challenge Cup-2022 In Kohat

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 19, 2022 | 04:51 PM

Shinwari Club off to flying start in Ramzan Football Challenge Cup-2022 in Kohat

Shinwari Football Club Kohat recorded a thumping 3-1 victory against Sar Jungle Khel Club Kohat in the Ramzan Football Challenge Cup-2022 being played at Sports Complex Football Ground on Tuesday

KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) ::Shinwari Football Club Kohat recorded a thumping 3-1 victory against Sar Jungle Khel Club Kohat in the Ramzan Football Challenge Cup-2022 being played at sports Complex Football Ground on Tuesday.

The thrilling match was witnessed by a capacity crowd present on this occasion wherein both the teams Shinwari Club Kohat and Star Jungle Khel Club Kohat provided great thrill and attacking inroads made against each other.

Football fans of Kohat watched a thrilling match wherein Shinwari Football Club defeated Star Jungle Khel Football 3-1.

Star Jungle Khel took the lead in the very outset of the match but later on after conceding a goal Shinwari Club Kohat made some attacking moves and scored three goals to make the tally 3-1.

