Shinwari hopes to give his best in Pak-SL Tests

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistani pacer Usman Shinwari hopes to give his best in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka beginning Wednesday saying playing against your home crowd boosts the confidence of players.

Addressing a presser along with team mate Shan Masood at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Monday, he said it was great that the decade-long Test drought has been ended in Pakistan with the Sri Lankan team's visit. "The Test championship has begun and we will try to take a winning start at our home ground," he said.

He said as a player you are not under pressure when you play in front of your home crowd and feel over confident. "It is a rejoicing moment for the whole nation and Pakistan that test cricket has returned back to the country," he said.

Shinwari said the Pindi track supports the fast bowlers and he would try to start his test career by taking five wickets.

He said he was satisfied with his performance in ODIs and Twenty20s and would try to give his best in tests. "I idolize both Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis and I feel we get a lot to learn from all seniors," he said.

To a question, he said the recently concluded Pakistan-Australia series was a tough one and we should not also take the Two tests against Sri Lanka easy as well. "We would go fully prepared in the ground and will try to convert the losing flow of the team into winning stride," he said.

Shinwari urged the cricket lovers to back both teams and fill the stadiums to send a message to the world that Pakistan was a safe and cricket loving nation.

Shan Masood tanked the Sri Lankan for reviving test cricket in Pakistan. " The home conditions suits the players very well and we have to establish the winning culture through the test matches," he said.

"We have to play good cricket for the whole five days to establish a winning culture and I believe the team was going in the right direction," he said.

Shan said cricket greats have better records at home then away which Pakistan had been missing as there was no cricket being played here. "Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq who had represented Pakistan in many tests have not played even a single at home," he said and added it would be the debut of Pakistani players at home.

To a question, he said if we would improve our weaknesses then we won't have to fear from anybody of whether it's the Sri Lankan head coach Mickey Arthur or else. "I would give my best to perform in the Test matches and improve my average," he said.

He said "we were very excited to be a part of the historic moment for Pakistan and thank the Sri Lankan team for giving us the opportunity to host them. "This was an opportunity for the youngsters to look at test cricket and players like Asad, Azhar and Babar Azam," he said.