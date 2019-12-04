UrduPoint.com
Shinwari Stoori Win 3rd Peshawar Football League Title For Second Times

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:35 PM

Shinwari Stoori claimed the title of the 3rd Peshawar Football League for the second time in a row after defeating Chitral Darwash in the thrilling final by 2-1 here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Shinwari Stoori claimed the title of the 3rd Peshawar Football League for the second time in a row after defeating Chitral Darwash in the thrilling final by 2-1 here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Ashfaq Ahmad, Regional sports Officer Salim Raza, Assistant Commissioner Salahuddin Khan, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the 3rd Peshawar Football League Gul Haider Khan, officials, international footballers, and large number of spectators were also present during the thrill-packed match.

Shinwari Stoori went into deficit in the 7th minute when Chitral Darwash took the lead through right winger international footballer Ghazi Jan on the field attempt. After taking lead, Chitral Dawash, having lot of supporters, put in more pressure to double the lead but failed.

This was international footballers Alamgir Junior and Irfan Khan slammed in one after the other in the 28th and 66th minute to make the tally 2-1. Shinwari Stoori fully dominated the proceedings but due to excellent goal-keeping by Chitral Darwash goal-keeper Inam Ullah it failed to score more goals. Thus Shinwari Stoori won the match by 2-1.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up teams. He also lauded Gleam Youth Organization for holding football event and besides this also organized hockey and cricket events wherein thousands of youth from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took part.

A total of 15 teams including one Afghan Refugees team took part in the League continue for 8-day.

