Shinwari Urges Implementation Strategies For Advancing Football Development

Muhammad Rameez Published June 26, 2024 | 06:28 PM

Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advancing football development

Former footballer Khan Shinwari on Wednesday said that the normalization committee established for football has done a commendable job

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Former footballer Khan Shinwari on Wednesday said that the normalization committee established for football has done a commendable job.

Talking to the media, he said that the national football team qualified for the World Cup qualifiers and performed well in these matches due to these efforts. The performance of the Pakistan team has been good while the ranking has also improved, but there is a lot of work to be done for the development of football.

He said that elections will be held in the districts, after which the elections of the provincial football associations will be conducted, while the elections of the Pakistan Football Federation will be held after that.

He affirmed to conduct the first Pakistan Football Super League and Chief Minister’s Football Cup in Peshawar on having the opportunity. He said that Peshawar would complete the FIFA goal project and put in effort for the development of football across Pakistan.

Furthermore, he said that the condition of the stadiums will be improved.

