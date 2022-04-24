Shinwarians setup final showdown against Khan Club in Ramadan Challenge Football Cup

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :One goal each by right winger Shah Faisal and center striker Usman guided Shinwari Club of Khyber District to 2-1 victory against Malangi Club of Kohat in the second semi-final of the Ramadan Challenge Football Cup being played at Kohat sports Complex on Sunday.

Now the final will be played between Shinwari Club Khyber District and Khan Club Kohat in the final.

Minister for Health, Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister for Higher education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash, MNA Kohat Shehryar Afridi, MPA Kohat Ziaullah Bangash, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Senior government officials and Zia Afridi, Chairman Kohat Premier League, will be present.

Earlier, the second semi-final match started on a fast tempo and in the very outset of the match Malangi Club Kohat, having full support of the cheering spectators, took the lead through center striker Irfan Ullah on the field attempt. This was right winger Shams who travelled past three defenders while taking the ball from the center line and zoomed quickly towards his right winger position.

By reaching at the right winger position he sent in a beautiful cross in front of the goal-post and Irfan Ullah did nothing wrong in heading into the net beautifully.

After taking the lead, Malangi club Kohat put in more pressure to double the lead but Shinwari Club players with a man to man marking did not give those more chances to score. Shinwari club also got some chances of leveling the tally in the first session but failed to score.

It was in the second session in which Shinwari club, having services of national players, put in some pressure and succeeded in leveling the tally through right winger Shah Faisal on the field attempt. Mid-fielder Javed gave a free ball to Shah Faisal who slammed in a beautiful goal to make the tally 1-1. It was in the 69th minute when center striker Usman succeeded in doubling the team lead through a beautiful goal from the top of the Box area. Malangi club players tried their hardest to level the tally but they failed due to pack defence of Shinwari club and thus Shinwari won the match by 2-1 and moved to the grand finale against Khan club, Kohat.