Ships Will Need To Avoid Some Areas In Tokyo Bay During Olympics - Reports

Sun 02nd May 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) The Japan Coast Guard will urge ships to avoid several areas in the Tokyo Bay during the Olympic Games this summer in order to prevent accidents, NHK reports.

Starting from July 13, ships will be advised to avoid six arrears in the Tokyo Port, close to the athletes' village, the beach volleyball competition site and other Olympic facilities, the broadcaster said on Sunday.

According to NHK, restrictions will be harsher during the Olympics from July 23 through August 8.

The Japan Coast Guard says that since an average of over 300 vessels navigate through the Tokyo Port every day, the safety measures are aimed at preventing accidents or terrorist attacks during the Olympics.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are currently scheduled to be held this summer, from July 23 until August 8.

Because of COVID-19, the Japanese government has decided to hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without foreign spectators. According to the organizers of the Games, all Olympic and Paralympic participants will be required to pass two COVID-19 tests before departure and undergo daily testing for the first three days after arrival in Japan.

