Shiraz Muhammad Of KP Completed Weightlifting Level-II Coaching Course

Muhammad Rameez Published November 09, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Shiraz Muhammad of KP completed weightlifting Level-II coaching course

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Former Mr. Olympia from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and General Secretary of Provincial Weightlifting Association Shiraz Muhammad completed a weightlifting Level-II coaching and referee course held under the aegis of Olympic Council of Asia in Tashkent, Tajikistan.

In the referee and coaching stage 2 course, Pakistan was represented by Shiraz Muhammad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Javed Iqbal from Quetta. He succeeded in the course.

It should be noted that under the supervision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the coaching and referees course of various games is organized. The aim is to improve coaching and get familiar with the rules of competitions. In this regard, a weightlifting referee and coaching course was organized for Asia, while a level three coaching course will be held in Europe next year.

