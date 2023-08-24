Shoaib, Abid, Barkatullah named for Pakistan Davis Cup team

Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Abid and Barkatullah have been selected for the Pakistan team for the Davis Cup

The Pakistan Davis Cup team includes Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi�(Playing Captain) while players comprise Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Abid and Barkatullah, said a press release.

The training camp for the Davis Cup tie will start on September 1 in Islamabad.

After consultations between the PTF Executive Committee and Davis Cup Captain Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, former Davis Cup player Mushaf Zia was selected as coach to oversee the training camp.