Shoaib, Abid, Barkatullah named for Pakistan Davis Cup team

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 24, 2023 | 10:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ):Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Abid and Barkatullah have been selected for the Pakistan team for the Davis Cup.

The Pakistan Davis Cup team includes Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi�(Playing Captain) while players comprise Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Abid and Barkatullah, said a press release.

The training camp for the Davis Cup tie will start on September 1 in Islamabad.

After consultations between the PTF Executive Committee and Davis Cup Captain Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, former Davis Cup player Mushaf Zia was selected as coach to oversee the training camp.

