Shoaib, Ahmed In Pakistan Jr Final

Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:23 PM

Shoaib, Ahmed in Pakistan Jr final

Pakistan's 2nd Seed Muhammad Shoaib and 4th Seed Ahmed Kamil would vie for the top honour in the Boys Singles final of the Tajammul and Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships 2020 being played here at PTF Tennis Complex

In the first semi final of Boys Singles; 4th seed Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan made the major upset of the tournament when he eliminated top seed Haktan Garayev (AZE) in thrilling contest.

In the first semi final of Boys Singles; 4th seed Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan made the major upset of the tournament when he eliminated top seed Haktan Garayev (AZE) in thrilling contest.

Haktan won the first set 7-5 by breaking 12th game of Kamil at 0-40. Kamil changed the pace of game and won the second set at 6-3 by breaking 3rd and 9th game of Haktan.

Kamil won by 6-4 by breaking 4th and 8th game of Garayev.

The match lasted 2 hrs 16 minutes.

In the second semi final, Shaoib eliminated Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) in a one sided match by 6-3, 6-0 which lasted 45 minutes.

Top seed Dora Cheraghi (IRI) and Bilur Gonlusen (TUR) won the Girls Doubles title in a well contested two set final 6-4, 7-6(3).

The best encounter of the day played between Top Seed Haktan Garayev (AZE) and Souta Oomura (JPN) in the quarter final.

Oomura build up the winning lead 4-1 by breaking 2nd and 4th in the first set but Haktan level the score 5-5 all by breaking 7th and 9th game of Oomura and set decided in the tie break which won by Haktan at 7-5.

In the second set score went up to 5-5 all as both the players hold their respective serves.

Oomura won the second set at 7-5 by breaking Haktan serve at 0-40 and level the match one set all.

Top seed Haktan won the final set at 6-2 by breaking 4th and 6th game of Oomura. The match lasted 2 hrs 20 minutes.

In the girls event, Ren Ke (CHN) won her unfinished semi final in a well contested three set match 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 and qualified for the Girls Singles final where she will meet Mina Togludemir (TUR).

In the Boys Doubles semi finals Birtan Duran (TUR), Kerem Ozlale (TUR) beat Min Hung Kao (TPE), Araiz Malik (PAK) in a one sided affair 6-2, 6-1.

In the Girls Doubles Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR), Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) and Dors Cheraghi (IRI), Bilur Gonlusen (TUR) moved in to the Girls Doubles final by winning the semi finals in the morning session.

Boy's Singles (Semi Finals): Muhammad Shaoib beat Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) 6-3, 6-0; Ahmed Kamil (PAK) beat Haktan Garayev (AZE) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Girls Singles Semi Finals: Ren Ke (CHN) beat Billur Gonlusen (TUR) 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Boys Doubles Semi Finals: Birtan Duran (TUR) / Kerem Ozlale (TUR) beat Min Hung Kao (TPE) / Araiz Malik (PAK) 6-2, 6-1.

Girls Doubles Semi Finals: Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR), Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) beat Sie Ding Ghai (MAS), Ren Ke (CHN) 5-7, 6-4 (10-7); Dors Cheraghi (IRI), Bilur Gonlusen (TUR) beat Amel Sammari (TUN), Hannah Kaile Shen (HGK) 6-3, 6-1.

Girls Doubles final: Dors Cheraghi (IRI), Bilur Gonlusen (TUR) beat Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR), Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) 6-4, 7-6(3).

