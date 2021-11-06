(@FahadShabbir)

The former pacer says that he sought an apology from Dr. Nauman Niaz that time but now he has to apologize to the institution of PTV.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2021) Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has responded to ptv sports anchor Dr. Nauman Niaz's allegations and apology.

Shoaib Akhtar who is also known as Pindi express said that now Dr. Niaz should apologize to the institution of PTV and not him.

Akhtar said, "I sought an apology from him that night. Not now. Now, he has to apologise to the institution of PTV, not me,".

A day earlier Dr. Nauman Niaz apologized to Shoaib Akhtar over what happened between them during PTV Sports live programme "Game On Hai ".

Dr.Niaz, however, had alleged that Shoaib was committing violation of the contract with the state broadcaster.

Shoaib Akhtar said that PTV is a national brand that got damage as sponsorships had gone down. "I got up in a very dignified way and left the show. I left that decision to Allah," said Shoaib Akhtar, speaking about the spat between him and Dr Nauman Niaz.

He said that he could have fought and done a lot on national tv.

" Look at my physique," he said. "People who know me, know that it is not in my nature [to walk away from a confrontation]," he was quoted as saying.

He said he did not react to Dr. Nauman Niaz's angry words due to his [Shoaib Akhtar's] mother. Akhtar said his mother is too old now and cannot tolerate another controversy involving her son. He said,

"Whenever someone says something to me nowadays, I remain silent and go home instead,".

He went on to say that he demanded an apology from Dr. Nauman Niaz as he wanted to save the brand of PTV Sports and the integrity of the channel.

He said, "There was Sir Vivian Richards on the show, billions of eyeballs and a lot of my fans [were watching],".

Shoaib Akhtar said that he had forgiven Dr. Nauman Niaz the minute he walked away from the show, pointing out that he left the bitterness thee and then.

He also said, "I have to please Allah and His Messenger (PBUH) and I don't have to please human beings. The number of fans that I have, I can say a lot of things about him [Dr Nauman Niaz] but I won't,".

About allegation of violating contract of the state broadcaster, the former fast bowler said that he had been appearing on Geo news for last nine years.

