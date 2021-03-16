UrduPoint.com
Shoaib Akhtar Asks Babar Azam To Resign If He Really Wants To Become A Brand

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 02:30 PM

Shoaib Akhtar asks Babar Azam to resign if he really wants to become a brand

The former Speed Star says that Babar Azam will become Sarfraz Ahmed part-II if he fails to step down despite his complaints for continuously being ignored in important decisions including selection of the players for South Africa and Zimbabwe tours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2021) The former pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday advised Babar Azam to resign as Pakistan Skipper if he is so hurt and wanted to become a brand.

The former speed star who is also known as Pindi Express said that If Babar Azam fails to resign from his office he will become Sarfraz Ahmed part two.

He expressed these views while talking on ptv sports.

Shoaib Akhtar came down hard upon former skipper Sarfraz Ahmed for giving space to former head-coach Mickey Arthur to dominate in selections during the period of his captaincy.

He said; “We have heard that Babar Azam is calling PCB and saying that his suggestions have been ignored regarding squad selection,”. He said also said: “If Babar Azam is feeling hurt and wants to become a brand then he must step down and send a message to the relevant authorities that it can’t take place again.

If he does so he will become brand otherwise he will be Sarfraz part two,”.

According to some media reports, Babar Azam was not happy for being dummy captain and for being ignored in selections of the players for upcoming South Africa and Zimbabwe tours. The reports said that he directly complained PCB CEO Wasim Khan that why his suggestions were being ignored when he would asked finally for any failure.

Pakistan cricket board (PCB) representative has rejected such reports, saying that there were not such complaints from Babar Azam. All decisions were made after discussions between Chief Selector and team management, he added.

